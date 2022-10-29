More than 500 people could be seen milling around the grounds of the Stonetree Golf Course within half an hour of the start of Killeen’s Fall Festival on Saturday.
Many residents dressed as their favorite scary character, and others came dressed for the brisk fall evening, but most residents appeared to have a good time.
“My favorite part about the event so far has to be seeing everyone in costume,” said Teresa Griffin, who was standing in line for the hay ride. “I love that there are so many types of vendors too!”
Lines for choice features like the hay ride and the haunted mansion were long, but they moved fairly quick.
Festival-goers started on the crushed asphalt path alongside the road leading away from Skylark Field onto the lower greens below the Stonetree clubhouse, where families could be seen playing field games like cornhole, jumping around in one of three bounce houses or trick or treating along a row of tables.
From there, attendees walked up the small hill to the primary parking lot of the Stonetree Golf Course, where at least three dozen vendors had set up shop to sell food, drinks, jewelry and life insurance — a staple when 3-foot demons walk about so freely.
Once in the parking lot, residents could travel back down to the greens to do a hay ride or go behind the clubhouse to play some mini-golf or traverse the “haunted asylum.”
Russell and Liliana Cotten, who were dressed in costume, gave the event two big thumbs up, and mother Ariana Cotten told the Herald that she enjoyed seeing so many people.
“We came out thinking that it was going to be a smaller event but we were really surprised to see so many people here,” she said. “We’re really having a good time.”
All events at the festival were free, with the exception of axe throwing, which used a projector to overlay the wooden targets so competitors could see their score.
The event ran from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and was put on by the city of Killeen, and Stonetree Golf Club.
