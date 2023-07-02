With the Independence Day holiday coming up Tuesday, several families decided to get a head-start on celebrating at several local parks.
Two-year-old LeNea Watkins invited several friends and family members to her birthday party in Long Branch Park Sunday. Kids could be seen gathering at tables set with a princess theme and “Once upon a time...” decorations with balloons floating in the breeze.
The menu included pizza and lots of goodies, including cake. There were gifts and wrapping paper strewn about and the children were excited about a star-shaped pinata which would come later.
Guests came prepared for water sports with bathing suits and towels. The splash pad was the destination for later in the day.
Across the park families could be seen gathering for a barbecue. The Florence family grills ribs and burgers every Fourth of July.
“I’m glad we came out here early,” Mac Florence said. “Usually, we’re fighting for tables and space, but the clouds must have scared off a few people.”
Sunday was somewhat overcast and temperatures were cooler than expected.
“We don’t mind that at all,” Laura Florence said. “It’s usually so sunny and hot we have to keep using sunscreen and someone always comes home with a sunburn.”
The Florence family set up a corn hole game and a ‘shoes pit. Several guests had already begun to throw.
Cory Pitts, 11, from Killeen said he was the best cornhole tosser.
“I’ve been doing this a long time,” Pitts said. “I even taught my little brother to play.”
No matter the gathering, kids and cookouts and sunshine make for a great day outdoors for so many this Independence Day holiday weekend.
Across town, the Garza family brought all the neighborhood kids to Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights. Everyone decided that a swim before lunch was a good idea and they headed for the pool.
It was not nearly as crowded Sunday as it had been on Saturday, according to officials at the pool. Lifeguard Eric Tapia said they were full to capacity Saturday with 100 persons in the pool area.
“This is the best place to be when it’s hot,” said four-year-old Travis Montgomery from Harker Heights. “We come here all the time.”
Montgomery and his friends brought tubes, an inflatable ball and some pool noodles with them to share. But, a game of “sword play” took over and soon the youngsters had to be warned by Tapia about pool rules for horseplay.
Following a break from the water, the boys wandered over to where the adults were setting out burgers and chips.
“We grill out here a couple of times a month, during warm weather,” Chuck Garza said. “This park has lots of things to keep the kids busy.”
No matter the interest, with temperatures cooler this week than the last two, people could be seen walking their pets, running, reading and just napping outdoors, being lazy.
One family that hasn’t been so lazy lately is the folks at Bellco Fireworks, LLC on South Highway 195. Owners Kayla Sommerville and Kyle Kirkes have been open since June 24 this year selling the best in firecrackers, smoke bombs and other pyrotechnics.
“We have a small window to be open,” said Kirkes’ dad, Randall Kirkes. “We will close down at midnight on July 4.”
The stand is packed full of every type of firework one can imagine and at times, requires the whole family to take orders. Several customers gathered Sunday afternoon to gather up noisemakers for Tuesday.
“I brought the kids out here so they could get what they wanted,” Julia Garcia from Killeen said. “This was something they enjoyed doing with their dad.” Garcia said the memories were bittersweet since he passed away two years ago.
“He didn’t know what he was doing, but the kids remember having a great time with him.”
Other patrons asked questions and looked over packaged goods, guaranteed to help the buyer celebrate with a bang.
Kirkes said that business has been steady this past week, but the next two days things will pick up.
Independence day, and the days leading up to it, are filled with as many different things to do as there are different people.
“It’s all about celebrating freedom and the country in which we are all blessed to live in,” Tamra Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.