Two Killeen families are seeking more than $1 million in a lawsuit filed against six individuals, a racing club and a Killeen nightclub for damages stemming from a severe accident in Killeen last year.
An initial lawsuit was filed in 2020, but an amended lawsuit was filed Friday morning in the 169th Judicial District Court of Bell County, according to Josh Davis, founder of Davis Law Group of Houston, who is representing the plaintiffs.
The amended lawsuit adds CTX Racing, RP Entertainment, LLC (also known as Club Tabu), Victor Quinones and Kapua Camacho as defendants of the lawsuit, Davis explained in a phone interview Friday.
The crash on Feb. 28, 2020, injured nine people — including seven in the vehicle occupied by the plaintiffs.
That evening, a vehicle driven by Robert Adrian Garza Sr. was struck by a vehicle occupied by Cequil Clemons and Isis Foster, both named as defendants of the lawsuit.
At the time of the accident, Garza was attempting to make a legal left turn onto eastbound Elms Road in Killeen from southbound South W.S. Young Drive.
Clemons and Foster occupied a 2017 Dodge Charger in the outside lane of northbound South W.S. Young far exceeding the legal speed, according to the lawsuit, which struck the vehicle Garza was driving on the front right side.
The vehicle driven by Garza struck a light pole on the north side of the intersection on its left side, causing it to stop.
Another vehicle, traveling in the inside lane — a 2015 S-Model Mercedes-Benz — was occupied by Frederick Mayhan and Tracey Mayhan, also named in the lawsuit.
According to the lawsuit, occupants of the Charger and Mercedes-Benz were members of a local racing club, CTX Racing, which organized a street race event the evening of the crash, according to the lawsuit.
CTX Racing members told car enthusiasts and witnesses of the accident that both vehicles had been “seen racing up and down Elms Road in front of Club Tabu,” the lawsuit said.
The impact caused the Charger to rotate into the Mercedes-Benz, causing damage to the left rear of the Mercedes-Benz.
Garza and Ilia Fuentes, an adult female passenger in the vehicle, suffered “severe and painful injuries to their head, neck, torso and extremities,” the lawsuit states.
Garza was taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where he stayed in the intensive care unit for eight days. He has “undergone multiple surgeries and suffers from extensive injuries,” the lawsuit states.
Fuentes was taken to Scott & White by helicopter and remained in the ICU in a coma for quite some time.
Davis said in a phone interview Friday that Fuentes was paralyzed on the right side of her body and is learning how to walk again.
Five minor children in the vehicle driven by Garza were also taken to either Scott & White or the McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple, the lawsuit states.
“... all suffered, cuts, bruises, and other soft tissue injuries,” according to the lawsuit. One child suffered a fractured arm, and another suffered a sprained arm.
The lawsuit alleges negligence on the part of Clemons, Foster, the Mayhans, CTX Racing, RP Entertainment, LLC (also known as Club Tabu), Quinones and Camacho.
The lawsuit alleges that Quinones and Camacho were involved in organizing the event at Club Tabu the evening of the crash.
Plaintiffs in the lawsuit are seeking the following:
- Actual damages
- Prejudgment and post-judgment interest
- Court costs
- Exemplary damages
- All other relief to which Plaintiffs are entitled
