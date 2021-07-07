Killeen’s Family Aquatics Center at Lions Club Park will open this week, city officials announced Wednesday.
Regular hours for the aquatics center, 1800 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, are Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 6:30 p.m., according to a news release from the city. It is closed Monday through Thursday.
Daily admission is free for children three and younger, $6 for children ages four to 16, $7 for adults ages 17 to 54 and $5 for senior citizens ages 55 and older.
Long Branch Pool hours have changed to 11 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. It is no longer open Friday through Sunday. Daily admission is free for children three and younger, $2 for children ages four to 16 and seniors age 55 and older and $3 for adults ages 17 to 54.
The spray pad at Long Branch Park remains open free daily from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The aquatics center had been closed this summer due to a lifeguard shortage, and it was unclear if it was going to open at all.
For more information on all city aquatics programs and facilities, call 254-501-6537 or visit KilleenTexas.gov/Swim.
