A Killeen family gave away dozens of gift bags to people experiencing homelessness Thursday in honor of their deceased relative.
Fina “BayBay” Alexander, 55, of Killeen, died in 2020 of sickle cell anemia — a disease she battled since she was 3 years old.
“Today is Fina’s birthday, so we wanted to do this to honor her,” Fina’s mother Ruby Graham said Thursday.
According to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, sickle cell disease affects approximately 100,000 Americans.
“She wasn’t expected to live that long,” Graham said. “People with sickle cell they die in the early teens, but she lived to be 55.”
The Christmas before Fina died, Graham said her daughter spontaneously started the tradition.
“One Christmas, the family gathered up some bags, because she wanted to do that, so we came downtown and we gave them out to the people,” Graham said. “After she passed, we wanted to do this to honor her memory.”
Starting at a tent city tucked away near the Andy K. Wells Hike and Bike Trail, the Graham family gave away a total of 60 gift bags to people experiencing homelessness during their 2nd annual “Bags for BayBay” event Thursday.
Each gift bag included soap, deodorant, toothpaste, a scarf, socks, toilet paper, fruit and other items.
Pamela Taylor, of Killeen, said she enjoys keeping her baby sister’s tradition alive.
“We do it every year on her birthday just to celebrate her life and still try to give back,” Taylor said. “We don’t have a lot, but we try to help people especially at this time.”
Fina’s son, J’sai Alexander, said the event helps him stay positive on what would otherwise be an emotional day.
“The beginning of her birthday always feels a little bittersweet, but by the end it’s more sweet than bitter because we’ve helped people as best as we could,” Alexander said.
Fina Alexander would have celebrated her 57th birthday Thursday.
