One local family has chosen to honor their loved one by giving back to the community she grew up in.
Fina Graham Alexander or “Bay Bay” grew up in Killeen and graduated from Killeen High School in 1983.
She was diagnosed with sickle cell anemia at the age of 3 and she recently died in July as a result of the disease.
Her grandmother, Ruby Graham, and her son, J’sai Alexander, along with some of her family and friends gathered at Friends in Crisis Homeless Shelter in Killeen to give away care packages to local homeless people.
The packages included things like soap, deodorant, a scarf, socks, an apple, an orange and other items.
Ruby Graham explained why they decided to give back in that way.
“Today is her birthday, she’d have been 56 years old today, and she always wanted to do stuff for the community and we thought this was a good idea to do on her birthday today,” she said.
Bay Bay’s son, J’sai Alexander, echoed some of the sentiment of his grandmother.
“My mother always loved to help people, so we thought this was a great way to honor my mother,” he said. “I guess it’s bittersweet because my mother passed away, but it is a sweet thing to do.”
A homeless man at the shelter said that he was thankful for the package and that anytime someone shows some compassion to a person less fortunate than them, that is a good thing.
