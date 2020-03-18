A Killeen family has hit hard times in recent weeks and is asking for help via a GoFundMe page.
Jillian Shanks gave birth to Kiernan Shanks on Feb. 29, and Kiernan was born about three weeks early with underdeveloped lungs. Kiernan is in NICU at the Seton hospital in Austin and the mother is staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Austin.
After the birth, the husband and father, Brennan Shanks was traveling on his motorcycle down State Highway 195 to see his wife and son when he got in an accident. He has had surgery on his knee, a broken wrist and a broken clavicle. He is fully aware of the accident but is still having issues with his short term memory, according to the GoFundMe. Currently, the husband is going through at least three hours of therapy a day and Kiernan is working to build up his lung strength to finish a whole bottle without passing out, according to the mother.
Jillian Shanks said concerns over potential income and insurance are why she has started a GoFundMe.
“I don’t believe in our insurance policy and I think we are going to spend a lot of money in deductibles and the Ronald McDonald house bill is piling up,” Shanks said.
The GoFundMe page can be found at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/shanks039-family?utm_source=customer-andr&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=sms.
