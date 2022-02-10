Though a Killeen house may be a total loss after a Wednesday fire, the owner of the house said what she lost is of less significance to her than her family.
“Even though it might seem that right now we don’t have anything, we have it all. I have my kids. That’s all that matters,” said Abigail Cerda, a 38-year-old Killeen woman who has lived in the house in the 500 block of Kern Road with her husband and five kids since 2006.
When Cerda was getting ready to take one of her children to a doctor appointment Wednesday afternoon, she heard her kids scream and a male passerby holler from outside the house.
“He told me he saw the smoke coming from the garage,” Cerda said of the passerby. “... I did look and I saw fire in the garage.”
In a matter of minutes, the house was effectively gone, likely a total loss, she said.
“Basically, the house will have to come down and start from the ground up,” Cerda said.
She said the fire was not contained to the garage and, from her understanding, spread through the roof. Killeen city officials said Thursday afternoon the fire department has yet to determine a cause of the blaze that happened around 1:25 p.m. Wednesday.
At the house with Cerda Wednesday afternoon were two of her children and a niece. All four made it out of the house.
Unfortunately, the house fire proved fatal for seven of the family’s eight birds, however. Cerda said she owned different species of birds, including parakeets, love birds, cockatiels and conures. She said she was able to save one bird.
The family of seven has been displaced and is receiving support from the Red Cross.
‘Somebody Ripped The Soul Out of My Body’
As soon as he heard about the fire from his mother, Cerda’s brother, Jesus Rodriguez, rushed over to the house.
“She called me and said, ‘Hey, your sister is panicking. She said her house is on fire and the kids are over there,’” he said.
Rodriguez, owner-operator of EFG Residential Services, a home improvement contract company, said he left the job site where he was working on Stan Schlueter Loop and got to the residence in the 500 block of Kern Road, just north of Rancier Avenue, as fast as he could.
He said not long after starting that way, he could see the smoke rising from the horizon.
“I said, ‘Holy crap, man,’” he said, bluntly.
Having a hard time finding a place to park close to the scene, Rodriguez said his stomach sank. Police officers kept telling him he could not get close, to which he kept pleading that it was his sister’s house. He said he finally found a way to get close and get to the scene.
“Once I finally did, I looked at the officer and I told him, ‘Hey, man, that’s my sister, and my nephews were in there,’” he said.
Rodriguez said he finally calmed down a little when he saw his sister and nephews and niece at a neighbor’s house. Being a close family, however, it still hurt him to see his sister in that situation.
“That definitely is like somebody ripped the soul out of my body when I saw her house burning,” he said.
To get the kids’ mind off of what had just happened, Rodriguez said he took his nephews and niece to McDonald’s to get a Happy Meal and then to Walmart to buy them some new shoes.
“You know, their stuff was in the house, so the only thing they have left is what they were wearing,” he said.
His sister said she was grateful for that.
“How do I feel like I can be more blessed to have that family support,” Cerda said.
Not only did she have family support from her immediate family, she had it from her work family. Cerda is an emergency medical technician with Acadian Ambulance Service.
“My supervisors, when I alerted them of what happened ... right now, we have been so busy with EMS, you know with calls, that they took their time ... my direct supervisor and the on-duty supervisor took the time to bring me support,” she said.
Despite his sister losing her house, Rodriguez said he and his family are holding onto their faith.
“God’s got us. That’s why we’re not even too worried,” he said. “We definitely have faith, and we hope that our community helps us as much as we give to them — we’ll see.”
Rodriguez said one of his other sisters is working on putting together a GoFundMe for his sister’s family, but the family needs more than just monetary support at this point.
Local connections
Austin resident Sarah Craig Peters said it was sad to hear the news that the house burned. Peters grew up in the house that was built around 1954 or 1955, she said.
“We all have fond memories of our childhood home, and I was 3 or 4 years old when we moved into the house,” she said, now 70. “So my little sister and I grew up in that house and that neighborhood in Killeen when life was simpler.”
Peters said it was also sad to hear about the extent of the damage.
“You realize things don’t last forever, and a fire is certainly a reason to come to grips with that reality,” Peters said, adding that she is thankful that no one from the Cerda family was hurt.
Peters is the daughter of former prominent Killeen business man Andrew Craig, who at one point owned a shop called “Craig’s” in downtown Killeen, according to his obituary that ran in the Herald on Aug. 27, 2013.
Craig also became president of the Killeen Chamber of Commerce in 1951, a founding member and elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Killeen, a member of the Masonic Lodge, bank director of First National Bank and Citizens National Bank, owner of Killeen General Hospital, and later Killeen Nursing Home and Crestview Nursing Home in Belton. After his retirement, he was also a member of the Killeen Water Board Commission, according to his obituary.
