The Killeen Farmer’s Market is back in season, providing residents with fresh produce and locally made goods every Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
“I started growing produce because I was tired of driving to the store,” said Susan Riley of Healthy Choice Solution.
Riley sells “MicroGreens,” which is produce still in the first phase of development. The hydroponic farmer said that she sells peas and other produce in the first stage of development because they provide “four times the nutrients.”
Another seller, Mesquite Homestead, provided fresh produce including cucumbers, jalapenos, squash and more, while Paul’s Custom Crafts offered a variety of wood products such as cutting and charcuterie boards and more.
Several residents stopped by the Florida Cajun’s booth, run by Daniel McKnight, which sold hot and barbecue sauces and an assortment of other spicy goods such as spicy pickles.
In total, about a dozen vendors were present at the Farmer’s Market on Tuesday, and a few customers could be spotted perusing the various products at 4:30 p.m, half an hour after the market opened.
The City of Killeen also had a booth at the farmer’s market, inviting market-goers to volunteer at the Family Recreation Center.
The farmer’s market season, which began May 3, will end Oct. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.