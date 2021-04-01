The Killeen Farmers Market is accepting vendor applications through April 14. There is no cost to apply or participate.
Local farmers, bakers and specialty makers have offered products like produce, eggs, honey, pastries, sauces, brewing supplies, wood crafts and art at previous markets. Vendors will be able to set up tents and displays to sell their goods, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
The market will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays from May 4 through Oct. 26 at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center parking lot, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Vendors interested in joining the Killeen Farmers Market are encouraged to call 254-501-6390 or apply online at www.KilleenTexas.gov/Rec.
