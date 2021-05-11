The number of criminal homicides in the city of Killeen since Jan. 1 is back to three after the Bell County grand jury deemed a fatal shooting on Watercrest Road to be non-criminal in nature.
The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Feb. 21 in the 4400 block of Watercrest Road.
Anthony Newton, 25, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.
The case was presented to the grand jury on May 5 and charged 21-year-old Gregory Ellis with tampering with or fabricating evidence, Killeen PD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in a news release.
So far, there have been five homicides in the city, two of which have not returned criminal charges.
The other homicide that has not resulted in a criminal charge was the Jan. 10 fatal shooting of Patrick Warren Sr.
Warren was shot by KPD officer Reynaldo Contreras, who responded to a call for service at his residence.
The case is in the hands of the Bell County grand jury, First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell said last week.
The three Killeen criminal homicides so far this year have been:
Jan. 30 — Asher Levi Kitchens, 34, was fatally shot in the 600 block of Murphy Street. Syrknoreon Dewuntrel Pilgram, 30, has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Feb. 23 — Tiffany Shaquina Shepard, 34, was fatally shot in the 3900 block of Tatonka Drive. Archie Andrew Mitchell, 40, was also found dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds in what appeared to be a homicide-suicide.
May 2 — Michael Dequan Sanders, 28, was fatally shot in the 300 block of South Second Street. This shooting is still under investigation, and no arrests have been announced.
In 2020, there were a total of 31 homicides, although not all were criminal. This count includes Gregory Wedel-Morales, who had been missing from Fort Hood since August 2019. His remains were found in a grassy area off of Florence Road in Killeen in June.
At this point last year, there had been 13 homicides in the city of Killeen, including a triple-homicide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.