Multiple residents were displaced due to a fire at a two-story apartment building on College Street on Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release issued by the city.
The Killeen Fire Department responded to a call about a fire in the 1200 block of College Street around 3:34 p.m. When crews arrived, they noticed black smoke coming from a second-floor apartment door and window. Killeen police officers worked to evacuate residents of nearby homes.
After putting out the fire around 3:42 p.m., crews were able to confirm that no residents were in the apartment at the time of the fire, though two animals, one dog and one cat, were reportedly killed as a result of the conflagration.
According to initial investigations, the fire appeared to start in a closet containing the HVAC air handler and water heater.
One unit was heavily damaged by flames and units adjacent to and below the apartment that caught fire experienced water damage.
Residents from four units have been displaced and the Killeen Emergency Management team is assisting those families and connecting them to the American Red Cross.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.