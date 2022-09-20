Fire - burn

Multiple residents were displaced due to a fire at a two-story apartment building on College Street on Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release issued by the city.

The Killeen Fire Department responded to a call about a fire in the 1200 block of College Street around 3:34 p.m. When crews arrived, they noticed black smoke coming from a second-floor apartment door and window. Killeen police officers worked to evacuate residents of nearby homes.

