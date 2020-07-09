After 42 years at the Killeen Fire Department, Chief Brian Brank has decided to hang up his helmet and boots. He will be retiring on July 30.
Brank, 60, has had an illustrious career with the KFD being involved in almost every aspect of the fire department.
“I started with the department back in 1978, and I have been a firefighter, an EMT and paramedic,” he said. “I was a station officer for 12 and a half years, I was in fire prevention for four and a half years, battalion chief for seven or eight years where I managed seven stations during that time. I became the chief on Nov. 8, 2016.”
Brank said that he was also deputy chief with the finance division, the EMS division and even did some of the budgeting for the fire department, all spanning over 12 years.
“I’ve done some work in the arson division and went to the police academy,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot and been through a lot in this business. I have gone through tough times and they were worth it to make my department stronger.”
Among the different hats that Brank has had to wear over the span of his career, he said working on the front lines fighting fires was his favorite.
“I like to be where the action is,” he said. “My favorite role that I have done in my career was when I was a station officer because I saw a lot of action in that role.”
Reflecting on his time with KFD, Brank said that the thing he can take away from his career is the fact that he has helped people.
“I mean there were also several fires that I have seen,” he said. “However, I love the fact that I got to help people during my time with the department. I think that is what really matters being in the business.”
Brank said that after retirement he plans to go into some other business ventures.
“I am basically going to relax and just live the rest of my life to the fullest,” he said. “I am leaving the department in good hands and I know the crew will be alright when I leave, I made sure of it. I wish the city the best.”
The city has not yet announced who will be Brank’s replacement.
csmith@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7562
