A crew of Killeen firefighters is helping to battle the Eastland Complex Fires as part of a call for mutual aid in the area, according to a Friday news release from Killeen spokesman Marcus Hood.
Killeen Battalion Chief Cory Davis, firefighters Joseph Stiles, Charles Layton and Matthew Harper and one booster truck traveled to the Eastland Complex Fire as soon as the call for mutual aid was sent Thursday.
On Friday, the crew gave an update, reporting all the firefighters were safe and have been able to save several houses from burning, while still trying to contain the West Texas fires, the news release said.
“When we prevent someone’s house from burning it’s worth all the trouble, and we saved several,” Davis said.
As of late Friday afternoon, the Eastland County fire was an estimated 45,383 acres and only 10% contained, the news release said.
Other Bell County area fire departments also sent local crews to help battle the blaze.
