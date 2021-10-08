The Killeen Fire Department is seeking new recruits, according to a city of Killeen Facebook post Wednesday.
Today is the last day to submit an application for KFD's open firefighter, paramedic and EMT positions.
"Here's your chance to be apart of something BIG!," the Facebook post read. "Our #KilleenFireDepartment is hiring!"
No experience is required, according to the Facebook post.
"If you're interested in being a firefighter, paramedic or EMT and want to help save lives, submit an application by this Friday, Oct. 8.," the post read. "Men and women are encourage to apply and no experience is required."
Starting pay is listed as $51,977.
Visit www.KilleenTexas.gov/jobs to apply.
