Ambulance

An Killeen ambulance leaves the scene of a medical call in the 2200 block of Andover Drive in 2020.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

The Killeen Fire Department has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold achievement award for its commitment to offering rapid, research-based care to people experiencing the most severe form of heart attack and stroke, according to a news release from the city.

Killeen’s emergency medical services staff can begin treatment when they arrive — up to an hour sooner than if someone goes to the hospital by car. EMS staff are also trained to provide resuscitation efforts to someone whose heart has stopped. People who arrive by ambulance may also receive faster treatment at the hospital.

