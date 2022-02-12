Several Killeen Fire Department units responded to a fire at the Villas at Robinett, an uninhabited apartment complex on Robinett Road Saturday evening around 5 p.m.
The apartment complex is still under construction, according to Killeen public information officer Janell Ford.
The fire was in a second-floor unit, she said.
“The area of origin is in a second floor utility closet where an HVAC and water heater are located,” Ford said.
Firefighters contained the fire within 20 minutes of arrival.
“Due to the fact the units are still under construction, there are no fire alarms or sprinkler systems that are operational yet,” Ford said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.