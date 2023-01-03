Killeen firefighters responded to Taco Bell on North Fort Hood Street on Monday morning following reports of smoke coming from the building.
The smoke was attributed by a firefighter on the scene to an "electrical problem." The building was evacuated but no injuries were reported.
