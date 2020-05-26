The cause of a house fire Monday morning in Killeen has yet to be officially determined, according to Capt. Mike Eveans of the Killeen Fire Marshal’s office.
Eveans said on Tuesday the department is looking into the possibility of a lightning strike, but it is too early to make an official determination.
The fire happened around 5 a.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Pebble Drive.
