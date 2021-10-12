The Killeen Fire Department spent hours drilling an important part of its skill set during a recent training session.
Members of the department spent three days last week performing what’s called “Denver Drill” training at KFD’s four-story drill tower near Conder Park, according to a Monday post on the City of Killeen’s Facebook page. Firefighters trained over the course of 12, two-hour long classes.
The city posted several pictures of firefighters performing the drills, which included scaling the mock building and “rescuing” dummies from the structure.
“In short, it’s training on evacuating a victim or a downed firefighter out of a window,” explained Killeen Fire Department assistant chief and fire marshal, James Chism.
The training comes after a fire broke out at an apartment complex last month. At least two occupants were rescued from the building, including one using a ground ladder, according to the city.
