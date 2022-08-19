Blood Drive3.jpg

The Killeen Fire Department set up a canopy in the shade at Thursday's Blood Drive. There were giveaways for donors which might have been exchanged for votes in the 'Battle of the Badges" competition.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

The Killeen police and fire departments competed in the fourth annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive on Thursday, and the Killeen Fire Department has won this year’s competition, officials announced Friday.

City officials said in a news release Friday that both groups saw nearly double of blood donors this year.

