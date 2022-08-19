The Killeen police and fire departments competed in the fourth annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive on Thursday, and the Killeen Fire Department has won this year’s competition, officials announced Friday.
City officials said in a news release Friday that both groups saw nearly double of blood donors this year.
The City of Killeen partnered with Carter BloodCare for the second year in a row, bringing in the organization’s biggest, single-day collection in Bell County this year, the release said.
“We thank the community for their support and encourage everyone to continue to participate in future blood drives,” officials said in the news release.
According to the release, there were 92 units of blood collected from 98 donors. That means 276 lives can now possibly be saved and the blood remains local in Bell County, city officials said.
“This is awesome,” Vickie Carpenter, Carter BloodCare Operations Manager of Central Texas, said. “I can’t wait to see what y’all do next year!”
The public was invited to donate blood, then cast their vote for their favorite department.
This year, the fire department received 48 votes to the police department’s 42 votes, officials said.
KPD will have to wash the company vehicles of the fire department for the second year in a row.
KPD won the blood-drive battle during the first two years of this event and KFD won the last two years, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.