The brotherhood of Killeen fire fighters have come together recently to put cash into their benevolent fund.

The Killeen Professional Fire Fighters Association uses the fund to aid fire fighters and their families with there is a need. Presently, they have two brothers who are facing medical challenges. To meet those needs they have held raffles, benefits and are planning to partner with a local restaurant in October for donations.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.