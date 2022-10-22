Several hundred residents came out to the Fire Safety Week open house at the Central Fire Station in Killeen on Saturday for an opportunity to learn about fire safety tips, practice their fire carry, run obstacle courses and eat some free food.
“This is just a really good opportunity for us to connect back with the community and teach them about fire safety,” Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski said.
Some kids could be seen scrambling in, around and on top of fire apparatus and emergency service vehicles, while others could be seen running an obstacle course that included carrying increasingly heavy fire hoses and culminated in shooting smaller fire hoses at a set of targets to dunk a pair of unfortunate firefighters. Inside the station, residents were chatting or waiting in line for Jeramiah’s Italian Ice.
Luke Albatarseh, 12, told the Herald that the obstacle course was “a lot harder” than he expected, but that he was happy he beat his competitor.
The event was mostly attended by parents who brought their 4- to 12-year-old kids to the fire station.
“We just moved to the area, and I wanted to get (my daughter) more involved in the community,” Hunter Stevens said.
Obstacle course and fire vehicles aside, the event also featured two fire safety demonstrations. The first demonstration, which ran throughout the event, was a “smoke house,” that used fog machines to produce fake smoke within a trailer to show attendees how thick smoke can be during a fire.
The second demonstration was a two-parter, and featured a set of mock rooms. The second room was set on fire for just three minutes to show residents how fast house fires move, Kubinski said. The second exhibit centered on a mock living room with a closed door on the left and an open door on the right. The point, Kubinski said, was to show residents the effects of leaving a door open and closing a door, as well as fire spread patterns.
Finally, an emergency helicopter was available for viewing for the first hour of the event before taking off from the station’s green space.
