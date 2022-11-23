For those that have noticed the words “KEEP BACK 343 FT.” printed along the bumper of one of the newer fire trucks in Killeen — there is a reason for that unusual number.
Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski offered an interesting explanation and perspective on why that number is significant.
“There were 343 firefighters who lost their lives in the tragedies of 9/11,” Kubinski said.
He also explained the long process of approving a new vehicle acquisition with the city of Killeen.
Basically, once it was determined that a newer vehicle was needed by the fire department, a group of highly trained, specially certified individuals were named to a selection committee. The committee studied a long list of specifics in order to recommend the exact type, make and model to recommend for purchase. With that, there is a list of requirements by city, state and federal officials about what must be on each vehicle.
When it came to the caution statement required to be on the back of the truck warning anyone who might get to close to stay back, there was a range of distance needed.
“Somewhere between 250 and 500 feet back,” Kubinski said. It was at that point, some two years ago, that the committee came up with the number 343.
So, the next time one travels behind a Killeen fire truck, be aware, the vehicle itself pays tribute to those brave firefighters halfway across the country who paid the ultimate price on 9/11.
Another piece of equipment in the fire department’s arsenal pays tribute to Fort Hood and its soldiers.
“We have a strong, working relationship and ties to Fort Hood,” Kubinski said. “We wanted to honor our soldiers that dedicate their time well in the military.”
He was referring to another fire truck that Killeen Fire Department calls “Tower Two,” which is housed at the Central Fire Station. On the “bucket” of the vehicle there is a decal on the left side for III Corps and on the right for the 1st Cavalry Division — which are both units based at Fort Hood. In the center is an emblem which includes red, white and blue images of two fire axes and the words, “Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.”
