The brotherhood of Killeen fire fighters came together recently to put cash into their benevolent fund.
The Killeen Professional Fire Fighters Association uses the fund to aid firefighters and their families when there is a need. Presently, they have two firemen who are facing medical challenges. To meet those needs they have held raffles, benefits and are planning to partner with a local restaurant in October for donations.
According to a post on the association’s Facebook page, facing cancer is not unusual when it comes to firefighters, who have to deal with thick smoke and other hazards regularly.
“Cancer in the fire service is a common ailment we may see in careers even if we don’t continue to retirement. Even taking strides to protect ourselves: decontaminating our gear after fires, cleaning the inside of our trucks and or taking showers after incidents. The possibility is still there,” according to the association.
On Tuesday night, Killeen Fire Department Capt. Darren Morphis, lost his mustache in a shaving accident — actually it was a fundraising stunt for the benevolent fund. He allowed the highest bidder to shave his face for a donation. His sacrifice made over $3,000 in donations.
Firefighters Richard Bannister and Joseph Kopp took turns with the razor. Both are battling cancer.
On Friday, the association held a raffle for chances at eight new firearms. Ticket sales produced over $27,000 for the benevolent fund.
The association’s benevolent fund is helping three firefighters with cancer. Two that have active cancer and one that has just entered into remission.
Kopp is a firerescue officer with the Killeen Fire Department and a member of the association. A 2010 graduate of Harker Heights High, Kopp is a Killeen native. Ever since he was a young child, he wanted to be a firefighter.
“I’ve always had this dream to be a firefighter,” Kopp said. “I enjoy helping people.”
He was hired by the City of Killeen in November 2018 and plans to make a career out of it.
In January, Kopp saw a doctor for his annual exam and asked for additional testing due to a rare genetic disorder which runs in his family. Following extensive blood work and CT scans, doctors found he had pancreatic cancer. Kopp underwent four surgeries in three and half months for tumors caused by the genetic disorder. He is currently recovering from the latest surgery in June, after which he developed an infection which delayed his return to work.
“I plan to be back by the end of September,” Kopp said. “It’s been too long.”
Kopp is a gamer and enjoys time spent with a controller, but he is ready to return to the brotherhood.
On Oct. 13, the Association is partnering with Bubba’s 33 restaurant to collect donations throughout the day. The restaurant has agreed to donate 10% of every receipt if patrons merely mention that they are there to support the Association. During the day, representatives will set up in the parking lot for a silent auction and haircutting studio. There might be another mustache shaving or entire head-shaving competition for the highest bidder.
“No matter what we come up with, donations are welcomed,” according to the association.
For additional information, check out their Facebook page or call Joe Martin at 505-720-4516.
