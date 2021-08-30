Two firefighters from the City of Killeen have been deployed to assist with hurricane relief efforts in Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in the state Sunday.
KFD Captain Jason Wuest and Fire Rescue Officer Joseph Stiles, of the Central Fire Station in Killeen, left Monday for the New Orleans area for 14 days to assist with relief efforts. Wuest said during zoom interview with the Herald Monday, that time frame could be extended.
Wuest said they got the request around 11:15 a.m. Monday from the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS).
Stiles and Wuest will be staffing a 3,000 gallon Tender Tanker Fire Truck provided by the Rio Vista Volunteer Fire Department out of Texas, according to a news release from the City of Killeen.
In the past, personnel from the Killeen Fire Department have deployed to south Mississippi and Slidell, LA during Hurricane Katrina. Both Wuest and Stiles have both been deployed to California in the past to assist with devastating wildfires.
