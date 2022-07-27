grass fire

Killeen firefighters swiftly put out a grass fire near a storage facility and Nolan Creek on Wednesday afternoon.

 Courtesy | Joel Secrist, KFD

Killeen firefighters made quick work of a grass fire that had visible smoke showing around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The grass fire occurred near a storage facility on Priest Drive that Battalion Chief Justin Harris said was not damaged, apart from a wooden privacy fence that appeared to be inside the chain link fence of the facility.

