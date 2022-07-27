Killeen firefighters made quick work of a grass fire that had visible smoke showing around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The grass fire occurred near a storage facility on Priest Drive that Battalion Chief Justin Harris said was not damaged, apart from a wooden privacy fence that appeared to be inside the chain link fence of the facility.
“No damage to the structure,” Harris said. “There’s a drive back there that acted as about a 10-foot fire break.”
The department responded to the fire with two booster trucks, an engine truck and a battalion chief, Deputy Chief Joel Secrist said after assessing the situation.
Harris said the department sent a larger response because of the smoke.
“They dispatched it was a grass fire,” he said. “En route, we noticed more smoke so we upgraded it and added boosters and an engine for structural protection in case it was needed. Luckily, that wasn’t needed.”
Harris said the grass fire was small and totaled less than a quarter-acre of land.
