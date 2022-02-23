Update, 1:20 p.m.: The Killeen Independent School District is "closely monitoring" the winter weather forecast, but has yet to announce whether school will be closed Thursday.
"District officials are closely monitoring the weather conditions for our area for Thursday, February 24, 2022," Killeen ISD spokesman Taina Maya said Wednesday. "If there is any change to the school day, we will send our families and staff a notification via our mass communication system, as well as post to our official website and social media channels."
The Killeen-Fort Hood area was under a winter weather advisory Wednesday with light freezing drizzle reported in the area, and flights have been canceled in and out of Killeen’s main airport.
The temperature at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport was 28 degrees Wednesday morning, with the winter weather advisory expected to last until 6 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
In a news release Wednesday, the city of Killeen confirmed all flights at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport are cancelled for the day Wednesday due to winter weather in Dallas.
“(Local airport) information is on the City’s website at KilleenTexas.gov/airport,” the news release said. “All information regarding flying with American Airlines and travel updates, can be found on the American Airlines website www.aa.com.”
One wreck was reported on Texas Highway 195 in the Killeen area this morning.
This report will be updated.
