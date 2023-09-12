Local residents are concerned of water runoff onto private property near where water is being flushed off of Chaparral Road.
Steve Kana, the director of the city’s Water & Sewer Department, said flushed water flows to the lowest point, which is often stock tanks — or ponds — on private property.
Kana said the city has been flushing its 20-inch water line on Chaparral near the intersection of Lucille Lane.
“Last week WCID had to fix a leak on their 36” water main that delivers water from the Stillhouse Water Treatment Plant to this 20” water main along Chaparral,” Kana said in an email to the Herald.
Kana explained that flushing the water is a necessity.
“The water that was setting in the plant and these two water mains loses its water quality; therefore, it must be flushed out and replaced with new water. This new water is then tested to make sure its water quality is within State guidelines,” he said.
