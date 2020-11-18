As the Killeen Food Care Center approaches its busiest time of the year, it has already set distribution records, and it now prepares to give away thousands of Thanksgiving and Christmas bags.
Applications for the Thanksgiving and Christmas bags is closed, Raymond Cockrell, the food care center’s executive director, said via email.
As of Tuesday evening, the center had received around 2,300 applications for the Thanksgiving and Christmas bags.
Cockrell said Wednesday that 2,300 is the most amount of bags the food bank has given out for the holidays in his four years as executive director.
He had a simple answer for what he speculated was the reason.
“Without a doubt, probably COVID,” Cockrell said. “Because, we’ve seen a huge increase in numbers since March.”
He said in his four years, the numbers for holiday distribution has increased by around 50%.
Distribution of the Thanksgiving and Christmas bags will be Monday and Tuesday.
On Monday, representatives of the Fort Hood Command Finance Specialists and the chaplain’s office will pick up around 1,000 bags to take back to Fort Hood to distribute to those soldiers and family members who had applied.
On Tuesday, at 7 a.m., churches and service organizations will pick up around 700 bags, and at 8 a.m., the Killeen HELP Center will pick up around 200 for its clients who applied.
The upcoming Food For Families food drive will be crucial to keeping the shelves stocked through the holiday season.
The Killeen Food Care Center will only take cash donations Friday during the time of the food drive, which is sponsored by KWTX Channel 10 and H-E-B.
“It’s going to be critical,” Cockrell said. “Just the hams and turkeys alone this year are costing us about $20,000; that doesn’t include all the food that goes in the baskets.”
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, representatives of the food bank cannot set up in front of H-E-Bs or Walmarts.
The Food Care Center will receive cash or check donations from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at its main building, 210 N. 16th Street, Killeen.
It will also accept cash or check donations from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations in Killeen:
- First Baptist Church of Killeen, 3310 S. W.S. Young Drive
- Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Road
- Killeen Bowlarama, 922 N. 38th St.
- Southside Church of Christ, 1505 Trimmier Road
Donations can also be made online at www.foodcare.org.
During the last fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30, Cockrell said the food bank distributed more than 2.5 million pounds of food to more than 90,000 clients.
“We’ve been doing this 33 years,” Cockrell said. “(This is the) first time we’ve gone over 2,500,000 pounds and the first time we’ve gone over 90,000 clients served.”
In November alone, through nine service days, the food bank has seen 1,602 clients, which averages 178 per day.
Cockrell said a majority of them have been senior citizens.
“It’s good to see the seniors coming back,” he said.
The Killeen Food Care Center is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food bank is also open from 4 to 7 p.m. on the first and third Fridays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.