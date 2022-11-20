While the annual Food for Families food drive held throughout Central Texas on Friday will help, area food banks in the Killeen area are finding themselves short on supplies as the cold months arrive.
The Killeen Food Care Center — the city’s main food pantry that gives food to hundreds of needy residents every week — receives most of its “stock” from the Central Texas Food Bank in Austin, where the shelves are running bare.
“We are in a difficult situation, which is not limited to our facility,” said Paul Gaither, director of communications at the food bank. “Our warehouse is sadly very empty. We are not the only ones to make that statement.”
Gaither pointed to supply chain issues, and said food distribution programs have been restricted by large grocery retailers in the wake of the pandemic.
“There were programs from the USDA and DSNAP, a program which assists people with food following a natural disaster,” Gaither said. “Most of those programs are gone.”
He places a lot of the blame on the overall cost of groceries, inflation and the fact that donations are down significantly. Not until people feel they have more than enough, he said, will donations be up again. And the number of families who truly need assistance and deal with hunger issues on a daily basis keeps going up.
In Killeen, Food Care Center Executive Director Ray Cockrell said the pantry shelves need restocking.
“We get most of our supplies from the Austin food bank and when their supplies are down, ours dwindle as well,” Cockrell said. “We also get large corporate donations of food from Walmart and H-E-B stores, as well as some donations by local discount stores in the area.”
Cockrell said the food bank in Austin has been dealing with the effects of the COVID pandemic and subsequent supply chain issues. These shortages trickle down to the consumer in the form of higher prices and unavailability, even to charity organizations. Monetary donations don’t buy as much in supplementary food and supplies as they did a few years ago.
Despite the low supply, volunteers continue to help feed the hungry.
Local Scouts from Troop No. 287 came to the Killeen Food Care Center on Tuesday evening to assist in preparing bags of groceries for holiday distribution. Some of the group had come in the prior week to bag up what was available to be stored.
The Scouts work in partnership with other community organizations to collect donations from anyone who can do so.
On Monday, the Killeen Food Care Center will distribute 1,000 turkeys and other groceries to active-duty military families. Each unit at Fort Hood will pick up their donations of groceries and turkeys and take them back to the post to give to families in need.
Tuesday, the first 200 visitors to the Food Care Center at 210 N. 16th Street, will receive a bag of Thanksgiving groceries and a frozen turkey.
