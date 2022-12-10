Dozens of volunteers shouted and cheered Saturday while car after car drove through the parking lot of the Killeen Food Care Center as hundreds of military families each received over 50 pounds of food from the Food Care Center, courtesy of the Military Family Advisory Network, Tyson Foods, CVS Health and the Bob Woodruff Foundation.
Some of the volunteers thanked the military members for their service, and a handful of them responded with a honk of the horn.
During the drive-thru event, each household received around 50 pounds of food and household items — including protein, a variety of seasonal produce, breakfast items and canned goods.
The Military Family Advisory Network has partnered with the Killeen Food Care Center for the past three years, according to Kristen Beattie, director of external relations for the organization.
“What our organization does is we provide resources and support for military families,” Beattie said. “We conduct research to find out what are their needs (and) what are they experiencing, so we can develop programming to respond to that.”
Beattie explained that through the organization’s research, it found that the level of food insecurity in the Killeen/Fort Hood area was one of the highest in the country.
“So, we found a local partner on the ground that can host large-scale events like this and connect them to a local resource, so they can come to the Food Care Center when they need to,” Beattie said.
Raymond Cockrell, executive director of the Food Care Center, explained just how bad the food insecurity rates are in the area.
“As many as one in four military families are suffering from food insecurity,” Cockrell said. “So, it’s just a blessing for us to be able to stand in the gap created by hunger for military families, and what better way to celebrate the holidays than to serve those men and women who serve our country.”
The Bob Woodruff Foundation also provided $75 gift cards to the commissary for all families receiving food at the event.
“They can only be used at the commissary,” said Todd Duso, chief operations officer and chief financial officer for the foundation. “That’s the best way we can guarantee that families are going to put food on the table and in the refrigerator.”
Bob Woodruff is an American journalist who suffered injuries as a result of an improvised explosive device detonation while covering the U.S. military in Iraq. He has since recovered but started the foundation to give back to the military.
The Bob Woodruff Foundation has partnered with the Military Family Advisory Network for a few years around the country, according to Duso, who retired in the early 2000s as a major after more than 20 years in the Army.
Tyson Foods has also partnered with the Military Family Advisory Network for all of its events at the Food Care Center.
Saturday, Tyson provided spicy chicken breasts and chicken legs, according to Jeannie McCulley, senior specialist for sustainability for the company.
“We have always prided ourselves in wanting to give back to every cause that we can — anything that we can do to help others,” McCulley said.
The Tyson representative said it is an honor to help military families.
“I will tell you, this is near and dear to my heart,” McCulley said. “I am not a veteran — or have not been in the military — but I have family who are and who have served. So, this, to me, is honoring my family as well as our military family, and I can tell you, they’re family.”
Also packed into the boxes of food items were facial tissues and wipes, provided by CVS Health, which provided financial support for the event as well, according to Dave Lee, the director of military community initiatives for the health care company.
Lee, who retired as a colonel from the Army in 2009 after 25 years of service, said the event is special to him as well.
“My last job in the Army was running the Army Strong marketing campaign,” he said. “I helped put 200,000 people into a uniform. Now, in my job, I help them as they transition back out.”
The event isn’t only important to Lee, however. It is also important to CVS Health, which as a Tricare partner provides health and wellness in a variety of ways to military families.
“We recognize that as a health care company, food and nutrition are a key component of an individual’s health,” Lee said. “From a CVS-specific perspective, as we start to understand the community — and the fact that the majority of youth that are joining today have a family member that served — being able to make sure that the future generation of soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines are being provided fore, it just makes sense for us to be supporting initiatives like this.”
Representatives of all organizations said they look forward to continued partnerships with one another to make similar events in the future a success.
