The main food pantry in Killeen will be giving hundreds of families groceries for the holidays during multiple events this month.
In a joint effort with the Military Family Advisory Network, the Killeen Food Care Center will distribute food to more than 700 military families for the holidays at a drive-through event Saturday.
In a statement from the network, organizers are aware of the need to help military and veteran families facing food insecurities. MFAN received and approved over 700 requests from Fort Hood families who registered in advance with Fort Hood. All the slots are filled, and no more families can register for Saturday’s event.
“This effort is presented by CVS Health and made possible in part by Tyson Foods, the Bob Woodruff Foundation, Food Care Center and the major suppliers of the commissary,” according to the statement from MFAN. Each family may expect to receive over 50 pounds of nutritious food — including protein, seasonal produce, breakfast items, canned goods and household products.
Food Care Center Executive Director Ray Cockrell said he is pleased to be able to partner with MFAN to provide needed resources to veterans and military families serving at Fort Hood.
“We have dozens of volunteers who make this day special for so many who have given so much to our country and our community,” Cockrell said. “Without their sacrifices, some would have nothing to celebrate this holiday season.”
In a separate event, any family or individual needing food can go Killeen Food Care Center, 210 N. 16th St., for another grocery distribution.
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the center will begin its Christmas food distribution, according to Cockrell. Distribution usually begins around 8 a.m., for the first 200 vehicles who line up outside the gates of the center.
“We had to turn so many away in November, but our donations are down and there is such a great need,” Cockrell said.
The first 200 cars in line will receive holiday food parcels including frozen turkeys, fresh produce canned goods and non-perishable items.
“We had a line of cars by 7 a.m. last month, so arrive early to secure a place among the first 200 vehicles,” Cockrell said.
Donations are down this year as issues with supply chains and lower contributions. The Center receives donations throughout the year and is thankful to all of its sponsors.
