Killeen residents are invited to attend the soft opening of the Killeen’s International Cuisine Korner & Artisans Marketplace (also known as Kick It) food truck park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. The over 2-acre park, located at 4103 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, will host local food trucks as well as pop-up vendors, games, live music, and more for attendees to enjoy.
After the soft opening, the park will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.
Currently four food trucks are available: Mon’ Amie’s Caribbean Flava Ice, Vic’s Kountry Touch BBQ, Cuatro Tacos and Detroit’s Own. Vendor and food truck applications are still available at Kickitctx.com.
Anthony and Brenda Cooper are local business owners that started Kick It as a place to bring friends and family for a good time.
“Our motto is ‘where small businesses do big business.’ People can bring their loved ones here and enjoy good food and buy from local businesses,” founder and co-owner Anthony Cooper said.
After visiting an Austin food truck park, the couple wanted to make one locally for residents to enjoy good food and activities closer to home.
“Killeen is the only city I see that doesn’t have a place where people can go to hang out and shop. We wanted to change that,” Brenda said. “When people have friends or relatives visit, they take them out of town because there is nowhere to go in Killeen. This park is a way to keep residents money going toward local businesses.”
Another local food truck park, Killeen Food Park, opened last year on Fort Hood Street.
