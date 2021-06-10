The 12th Annual CenTex Pro Football and Cheer Camp hosted by Kids Advantage and Accumulative Advantage will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Killeen’s Leo Buckley Stadium.
More than 15 current or past professional football players will instruct and mentor the youth, according to a news release from the organizers.
Those interested in attending the event must register and registration can be done at www.Nflcamp21.Eventbrite.com. The camp is free for children ages 8 to 18. Sign-ups for students, volunteers, coaches and sponsors are still being accepted.
The football players who will be present for the camp include:
Roy Miller III, a Shoemaker High grad and former defensive tackle for the Texas Longhorns and the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the National Football League.
Juaquin Iglesias, a Killeen High graduate and former wide receiver for Oklahoma and the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans.
Dominique Zeigler, a former wide receiver for the Baylor Bears and the San Francisco 49ers who graduated from Harker Heights.
Tony Hills, a former offensive tackle with the Texas Longhorns and multiple NFL teams, including the Super Bowl champion Pittsburgh Steelers.
Jameill Showers, a Shoemaker grad and former quarterback for the Texas A&M Aggies and the University of Texas El Paso, as well as the Dallas Cowboys.
Jerrell Freeman, a former linebacker for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and the Chicago Bears and other NFL teams.
LaMarcus McDonald, a former linebacker for Texas Christian University and the then-San Diego Chargers.
Rashad Bobino, a former linebacker for the Texas Longhorns.
Columbus Givens III, a former Killeen High standout and wide receiver for Southern Methodist University.
Ramonce Taylor, a former running back for the Texas Longhorns who starred at Belton High.
Ben Wells, formerly of the Texas Longhorns and Washington Redskins.
Davon House, formerly of New Mexico State University and the Green Bay Packers.
Former Chicago Bears defense tackle Tommie Harris, an Ellison High grad, was initially slated to be at the camp but can no longer make it because of a prior engagement, officials said.
Along with the football camp, a free cheer camp will be held at the same time led by local cheerleaders.
Also, Rose Short, a Killeen resident and former contestant on NBC’s “The Voice,” will be singing the national anthem at the camp.
The Accumulative Advantage Foundation was created to show appreciation for servicemen and their families, according to the release.
“We bring successful military dependents such as teachers, business men/women, celebrities, and NFL players back to their communities to empower kids and thank veterans,” the release said. “We use sports camps, mentorship programs, workshops, and motivational talks, to bring awareness to our core values such as continuing education.”
