Though Central Texas residents can expect mostly cloudy skies as the week progresses, there is no rain in the current forecast from the National Weather Service in Fort Worth until Friday.
Temperatures could also reach the low-80s by Wednesday.
The sun is projected to shine brightly today and Monday with sunny and mostly sunny skies in the forecast, respectively. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected for Tuesday through Thursday, the forecast shows.
Temperatures look to increase from a high of 69 today to a high of 83 on Thursday.
Winds could gust as high as 20 mph Monday and as high as 30 mph Wednesday.
The current high and low temperature projections through Thursday are:
- Today: High 69, Low 42
- Monday: High 72, Low 54
- Tuesday: High 76, Low 60
- Wednesday: High 82, Low 62
- Thursday: High 83, Low 61
Drought conditions
Currently, much of Bell County is considered abnormally dry by the United States Drought Monitor. Abnormally dry conditions raise the risk of grass fires and indicate a decrease in surface water levels, the Drought Monitor website shows.
Since Jan. 1, Stillhouse Hollow Lake has recorded 2.9 inches of rain, nearly half of the normal amount of 5.8 inches through March 1, according to Matt Stalley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Drought conditions are slightly worse in Coryell and Lampasas counties, with the entirety of both being listed as being under “moderate drought” conditions, according to the United States Drought Monitor.
In those levels, wildfire frequency increases. Conditions also indicate a decrease in water levels of stock tanks, creeks and streams. Under moderate drought conditions, voluntary water restrictions are requested, the Drought Monitor website shows.
Lake Levels
The elevation of Belton Lake is currently slightly lower than normal elevation, while the elevation of Stillhouse Hollow Lake is currently slightly above normal elevation, according to data from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
As of Saturday morning, the elevation of Belton Lake was less than a foot shy of its normal elevation.
At Stillhouse Hollow Lake, the Corps of Engineers data had the elevation at half a foot higher than its normal elevation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.