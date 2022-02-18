Don’t pack away your coats just yet; the Killeen-Fort Hood area may see winter precipitation next week as a cold air mass moves in from Canada.
Temperatures will hover in the mid 60s Saturday and Sunday before rising to the low 80s Monday and mid 70s Tuesday, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Allison Prater.
Prater said residents can expect to experience rain showers and thunderstorms starting late Monday evening through Tuesday midday.
“Some storms could become strong, some might even become severe Monday afternoon — the main concern would be hail and wind,” Prater said.
Between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, she said the area will experience “quite a drop” as a cold front brings area high temperatures down to the mid 40s.
The meteorologist explained that America’s neighbor to the north is partially to blame for the upcoming winter weather.
“A very strong cold front is bringing an air mass from Canada down into the United States,” she said. “So that cold air, with that air mass from Canada, is going to be brought down with that cold front. That’s why we’re going to see that huge drop from the 70s on Tuesday into the 40s on Wednesday.”
According to Weather.com, low temperatures Tuesday through Thursday are forecast to be in the mid 20s.
On Thursday, the Killeen area is forecast to have a 50% chance of freezing rain with a 5% chance for snow overnight into Friday, according to weather.com.
By Sunday, Prater said the National Weather Service will have a better idea of what the Killeen area can expect later next week.
“Sunday and Monday we’ll start to have more high resolution guidance that will allow us to fine tune what could occur,” she said. “As of right now, there’s still a little bit of uncertainty on what kind of precipitation we’re going to get and how much.”
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
