With two bank failures in the past week — one in California and one in New York — some Central Texas banks are assuring their customers that their money is safe and not to worry.
Extraco Banks took out an advertisement in the Wednesday edition of the Herald with a statement from S. Boyce Brown and Douglas L. Streater, both high-level executives, to say the banks “are strong and steady.”
The advertisement stated that the bank’s “Soundness First” value means it prioritizes its customers ahead of its profitability and growth.
“Under three generations of family management, we have survived and thrived during times of depressions, recessions and economic shocks,” according to the ad. “And, for over 120 years, we have never failed to make a profit.”
Other financial institutions, such as Texell Credit Union, have issued similar statements on their Facebook pages.
“There’s a lot to worry about right now, but you don’t have to worry about the money you have trusted to Texell Credit Union. We will always make sure you have access to your accounts,” a post on the Texell Credit Union Facebook page read.
Texell said on the social media post that accounts are insured up to $250,000 from the National Credit Union Administration and an additional $250,000 from the credit union’s Excess Share Insurance.
VeraBank’s president and CEO, Brad Tidwell, issued a statement on the bank’s website.
In his statement, Tidwell said he understands that the closures and the liquidation of Silvergate Capital Bank — based in San Diego — cause concern.
“Let me reassure you, these banks are nothing like VeraBank, and we have no exposure to the issues leading to those niche banks’ downfall,” Tidwell said in his statement.
Tidwell said that unlike the other banks, should VeraBank fail, it has cash-on-hand amounts to cover 87% of its deposits.
“VeraBank has been through many good and bad economic times, and we continue to operate with the same conservative philosophies that have served us well for over 93 years,” Tidwell said.
On Friday, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation announced that Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, California, had closed.
As of Dec. 31, 2022, Silicon Valley Bank had approximately $209 billion in total assets and about $175.4 billion in total deposits.
The FDIC created the Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara to protect insured depositors, according to a news release.
Silicon Valley Bank was the first FDIC-insured bank to fail since Almena State Bank in Almena, Kansas, on Oct. 23, 2020.
On Sunday, the FDIC announced that Signature Bank in New York City closed with approximately $110.4 billion in assets and approximately $88.6 billion of deposits.
To protect depositors, the FDIC moved all customer accounts and assets to Signature Bridge Bank, N.A., a corporation-created bank.
The FDIC was created by U.S. Congress in 1933 to bring stability to the American financial system, according to its website. The corporation said on its website that since 1934, when its insurance officially began, no depositor of a FDIC-insured institution has lost a penny due to bank failure.
The FDIC insures a total of 4,718 institutions and 81,183 branch offices across the country for a total of approximately $23.7 trillion in assets and approximately $19.2 trillion in deposits.
Several banks in Central Texas are insured by the FDIC, including Cadence Bank, First Texas Bank, VeraBank, First National Bank Texas, Bank of America, Extraco Banks, PNC Bank, SouthStar Bank and JPMorgan Chase Bank, according to the FDIC website. USAA is also insured by the FDIC.
Navy Federal Credit Union and PenFed Credit Union are both insured by the National Credit Union Administration, according to each institution.
No FDIC-insured banks in Texas have failed since The Enloe State Bank in Cooper on May 31, 2019. Cooper is a small town of fewer than 2,000 people approximately 82 miles northeast of Dallas.
Since 2001, according to the FDIC website, a total of 563 FDIC-insured banks have failed — a bulk of which happened between 2008-2010. Of those, only 13 were banks in Texas — including the one in Cooper. Of those 13, none were in Killeen, Copperas Cove or Harker Heights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.