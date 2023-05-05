Killeen Daily Herald
Lemonade Day will be celebrated Saturday and Sunday across the Killeen-Fort Hood area with over 70 different stands spread out for consumers to enjoy.
The Fort Hood area has been involved in Lemonade Day since 2010 with the help of First National Bank of Texas and other sponsors, including the Herald. The purpose of the annual event is to teach kids money management and entrepreneurship skills.
Lemonade Day is a worldwide event that has raised over $250 million in profit over the years with over 1.5 million kids serving the community.
A few of the local stands in this weekend’s event is Brayden’s Lemonade, who will be making lemonade along with cookies; AA Lemonade, who will have over four lemonade flavors along with snacks; and Lemon Squeezos, who attended the Lemonade Tasting contest last weekend in Harker Heights.
For a list of all the local stands, go to https://lemonadeday.org/fort-hood-area.
“Our mission is to help today’s youth become the business leaders, social advocates, community volunteers and forward-thinking citizens of tomorrow... one lemonade stand at a time,” according to the website.
