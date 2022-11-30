Another Thanksgiving is in the books ending just about a week ago for 2022. Therefore, The Christmas holiday season has officially begun.
Several Central Texas cities are holding tree lighting celebrations to ring in the season.
Killeen’s tree lightning ceremony will be featured during the Holiday Under The Stars 2022 activities on December 2nd at 7:00 PM. Mayor Debbie Nash-King and Santa will make their way down to Santa Fe Plaza on Avenue D and lead the countdown for the tree lighting. Along with the lighting, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there for free pictures, caroling, live entertainment, arts and crafts, food trucks and a snow show.
On Dec. 2 at 5:15 p.m. in Fort Hood the III Armored Corps will host a Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony to celebrate the holiday season.
Music will be by the 1st Cavalry Division Band and guests are invited to sing along to traditional holiday songs. The Meadows Elementary will lead caroling for the event.
The west atrium will be the site for guests to enjoy food and beverages donated by local businesses. The east atrium will be the site for families to have their photo taken with Santa following the tree lighting.
Harker Heights will celebrate its Christmas Tree Lighting on December 01, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at City Hall located at 305 Millers Xing, Harker Heights, Texas 76548. Holiday music will lead up to the countdown as the Mayor lights the city’s official Christmas Tree.
Respectively, the Copperas Cove tree lighting festivities will Kick-off at 6:00 p.m. at the Copperas Cove City Park. The tree lighting is at 7:00 p.m. and that includes: Free admission, free parking and free entertainment. Family activities and other giveaways will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Food will be available for purchase.
