The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport is slated to receive more than $2.5 million in grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration after the Killeen City Council tentatively accepted the grant Tuesday.
The FAA issued the grant pursuant to the American Rescue Plan Act, which allocated some $8 billion in economic relief to airports to “prevent, prepare for, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the Killeen staff report.
This includes sanitation supplies, signage, salary relief for quarantined workers, and debt relief. Killeen Executive Director of Aviation Mike Wilson presented the grant proposal at the council’s Tuesday workshop, where he strongly recommended the council accept the grant, which he says would go towards hanger repairs, staff relief, and debt service payments.
However, the airport, which has continued to turn a profit despite the COVID-19 pandemic, won’t use those funds right away.
“We don’t expect to dip into the grant until 2022,” Wilson said.
The airport has stayed consistently in the black for the October through March financial quarter, as it surpassed its $1.6 million revenue, hitting almost $2.4 million by March. This exceeds the projected $1.8 million in expenses. However, it remains to be seen how the airport will be affected by the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.
Wilson said that he won’t be able to spend all of the relief money at once, however. According to Wilson, the airport has about four years to spend the funds, of which the airport expects to spend approximately $1 million over 2022 to accelerate the airport master plan.
