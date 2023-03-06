Killeen airport grant

The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, seen in this file photo, has received a $5 million grant under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Terminal Program. The money will be used to retrofit the airport with LED lighting and build covered parking and walkways.

The Killeen-Fort Hood-Regional Airport will receive a $5 million grant under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Terminal Program, according to an announcement by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

Killeen Executive Director of Aviation Mike Wilson said the grant will be used to fund a complete LED retrofit of the entire airport campus including the terminal, parking lot and support buildings; installation of a solar integrated covered parking in the car rental parking area, as well as a portion of the short-term parking lot; and a covered walkway from the terminal to the car rental lot.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.