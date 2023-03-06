The Killeen-Fort Hood-Regional Airport will receive a $5 million grant under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Terminal Program, according to an announcement by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.
Killeen Executive Director of Aviation Mike Wilson said the grant will be used to fund a complete LED retrofit of the entire airport campus including the terminal, parking lot and support buildings; installation of a solar integrated covered parking in the car rental parking area, as well as a portion of the short-term parking lot; and a covered walkway from the terminal to the car rental lot.
“This project will not only decrease Aviation’s operations budget by lowering our energy costs, but will also provide an upgrade to the customer experience by providing covered parking options at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport,” Wilson said. “This is a competitive grant that we had to compete for against a large number of airports across the country.”
Nearly $1 billion was awarded to 99 airports in the grants, which go into effect in fiscal year 2023. The funding is from the Airport Terminal Act, one of three aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law provides $1 billion annually for five years for Airport Terminal Program grants.
In total, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will provide $25 billion to modernize the country’s airport infrastructure.
