Due to dry, breezy and warm conditions in the Killeen-Fort Hood area, especially west of Interstate 35, the National Weather Service said the chances of grass fires is “elevated.”
Temperatures are forecast to reach 95 degrees today with sustained winds up to around 15 mph and gusts as high as around 25 mph.
Much of Bell County is experiencing moderate drought conditions, with a portion of northern Bell County in severe drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, released Tuesday.
In Coryell County, the northern, western, southern and southeastern edges are in severe drought conditions, while a large portion of the central part of the county is experiencing extreme drought conditions.
Extreme drought is the fourth most severe out of five levels of severity, according to the Drought Monitor.
The entirety of Lampasas County is under severe drought conditions, the Drought Monitor map shows.
Rainfall amounts since Jan. 1 for Bell County have ranged from 2 to 5 inches, NWS meteorologist Patricia Sanchez said Thursday.
Coryell County has ranged from 1 to 4 inches, and Lampasas County has ranged from 2 to 4 inches.
According to the National Weather Service’s 90-day departure from normal precipitation map, the portion of Bell County that is in severe drought conditions has seen between 4 to 6 inches less precipitation than normal.
The portion of Coryell County under extreme drought conditions has also seen 4 to 6 inches less than normal.
All of Lampasas County has seen between 2 to 4 inches less precipitation than normal.
Lake Levels
The elevation of Belton Lake is currently slightly lower than normal elevation, while the elevation of Stillhouse Hollow Lake is currently slightly above normal elevation, according to data from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
As of Thursday morning, the elevation of Belton Lake was less than a foot shy of its normal elevation.
At Stillhouse Hollow Lake, the Corps of Engineers data had the elevation at half a foot higher than its normal elevation.
