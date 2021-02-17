Killeen foster home without power gets help from Boys & Girls Clubs

In the aftermath of the recent weather system, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas has been able to assist nearly two dozen youths who needed warm, safe shelter.
On Monday morning, 23 foster care children at the Garden of Hope Central Texas short term care facility in south Killeen found themselves without power due to the prolonged inclement weather conditions, according to a news release.
By Monday afternoon, all shelter staff and youth arrived safely at a new temporary shelter — the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas “Teen Center” at 2900 E Elms Road.
This was made possible in part by the existing partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs to provide after-school program access to Garden of Hope Youth.
“This was an easy decision,” said Tiana Quick, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas. “Our mission is to serve youth who need us most. We have partnered with Garden of Hope on many occasions, but this time they needed a warm and safe place to be safe during this crisis. Thankfully, we had one facility that maintained power and water and were able to open the doors to a unique group of youth who need us most.”
According to the release, Garden of Hope’s mission is to provide a safe, caring place for children ages 6 - 17 who are entering the foster care system from the very beginning of their foster care experience until they can be returned to their families, or placed with loving foster care families. Garden of Hope provides round-the-clock care and basic needs of housing, food, entertainment, schooling, and safety to youth in transition to the foster care system.
Garden of Hope is asking for the community’s help to ensure these foster care youth have sustained access to food, clean clothes, and activities until power can be restored to their permanent facility. All of the shelter’s food supplies and laundry accessibility was lost in the transition.
Garden of Hope Staff are currently in need of basic food provisions/groceries, games and entertainment activities for youth, and alternative options to ensure youth have clean clothes. Donations can be accepted outside the Elm’s Road facility.
Please contact Tina Capito at t.capito@gohctx.com or Daniel Hall at dhall@bgctx.org for more information or directions to provide a monetary donation.
