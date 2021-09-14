The Greater Killeen Community Clinic will host two outreach services for residents of Bell County later this week in partnership with multiple local clinics and organizations, including: Killeen Dental Clinic, Walgreens, AdventHealth-Central Texas and more.
The clinic will be hosting its annual “Dental Day: Killeen Day of Smiles” on Friday. The event will start at 7 a.m. at Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Road in Killeen. Free dental services will be done for extractions or fillings for those who meet the following criteria: 18 years of age and older, must be low income and have no dental insurance. The clinic will provide dental extractions or dental fillings to residents who qualify.
Numbers will be given out to the first 90 attendees and services will be on a first come, first serve basis.
“This is an outreach we enjoy doing every year to give back to the communities we serve,” says Dr. Devin Gneiting of Killeen Dental Clinic, in a press release. “It is truly our pleasure to be given the opportunity to do this year after year.”
The Greater Killeen Community Clinic is also partnering with Walgreens to provide free flu shots to the community on Sept. 23. Residents can get their shots from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Greater Peach Missionary Baptist Church, 4201 Zephyr Road in Killeen.
