The Killeen City Council is considering a tax-rate decrease even though proposed budgeted expenditures are increasing.
City Manager Kent Cagle and city staff are proposing a fiscal year 2021 general operating budget of $97.6 million, about $6 million more than the current fiscal year amended budget. The increase in the FY21 overall budget is due to additional revenue in the general fund.
The general fund pays for public safety and city day-to-day operations. It is part of the overall budget that includes enterprise funds such as water/sewer, solid waste and aviation.
The overall budget is $204.4 million.
The water and sewer proposed budget includes a water rate increase recommendation of around $3 a month per household.
Cagle presented the proposed budget to the council Tuesday, saying the entire budget has been prepared to address some of the city’s “most pressing strategic issues, as well as minimizing service level impact.”
In September 2019, the council approved a $209.4 million budget. In May 2020, there were several budget amendments, including reversing an accounting move brought on by former City Manager Ron Olson’s FY20 budget.
“The $196.9 (million) is the FY20 estimated amount, which includes budget amendments made throughout (this) fiscal year,” said Finance Director Jonathan Locke on Thursday by email.
GENERAL FUND AND TAX RATE
The FY21 general fund proposed budget increase of $6 million over last year’s $91.5 million is due to increases in revenue including $3 million in expected coronavirus relief fund proceeds, $2.9 million from property tax and an estimated $1 million from the disabled veteran exemption reimbursement, Locke said.
Locke added that the state typically sends the veteran exemption reimbursement in mid-May to reflect the previous year.
“Applications for disabled veteran exemption reimbursement covering FY 2020 are due April 1, 2021. The city received a reimbursement of $3.1 million in May 2020 for FY 2019,” Locke said in an email. “The state has allocated additional funding for disabled veteran reimbursement in FY21, and the city estimates receiving an additional $1 million due to the disproportionate impact in Killeen.”
The proposed operating fund budget is based on a preliminary tax rate of 72.15 cents per $100 valuation. This is 2.83 cents below the current FY20 tax rate — the first time the city has experienced a low rate in 16 years.
Cagle said the reason for the reduction in the tax rate is to keep the city under the 3.5% cap imposed by Senate Bill 2.
Signed into law in June 2019 by Gov. Greg Abbott; SB2, also known as The Texas Property Tax Reform and Transparency Act of 2019, was designed and passed as a measure intended to slow the growth of Texans’ property tax bills by limiting an increase in property tax revenue to 3.5% without voter approval.
WATER RISING
The proposed FY21 budget includes a recommended raise in residents utility rates.
Richardson based economic development agency NewGen Strategies and Solutions, LLC, suggested a base water rate increase for FY21 around $3 a month per household — depending on pipe size, water consumption and additional usage. City staff hired the agency in March 2020 to conduct a study on water and wastewater rates.
The money accrued from the proposed increase will go towards water and sewer capital improvement projects and debt service.
In August 2019, Killeen residents saw an additional $1.70 rate added on their bills to go toward street maintenance. The council approved the rate in December 2018 with a 4-3 vote. This rate will not change in the new budget.
SALARIES AND STAFFING
In his introduction to the budget, Cagle said there were three areas that needed to be addressed when looking at salaries — positions being paid less than the minimum amount intended for the job, public safety pay being further behind than other city staff pay and pay for firefighters.
In the proposed budget, all city employees were moved “to at least the minimum salary for their position.”
The budget also included a 3% cost-of-living increase for city employees and a 4% cost-of-living increase for public safety.
In order to “balance the budget and manage costs” the city is proposing reducing staffing by 14 positions.
Cagle said all the positions were vacant and out of the total, 10 of the positions will be eliminated indefinitely.
The remaining four positions are within the police department — all police officers. Cagle said the police positions are “temporarily unfunded in FY 2021. We expect the four police officers will be funded in future years.”
Killeen Assistant Police Chief Jeff Donohue said “the unfunding of positions that are vacant is not a new or uncommon practice.”
“Unfortunately, we have had difficulties in filling these vacancies and by unfunding these vacant position, it will allow the city manager to utilize those funds as necessary for the betterment of our city and community, which we fully support. The city manager has promised to fund those positions; if we are able to fill them during FY21 to show his support to public safety,” Donohue said.
