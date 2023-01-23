Flames and smoke from a detached garage in the 300 block of American Legion Avenue were quickly extinguished by Killeen firefighters Monday afternoon.
According to Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski at the scene, multiple units responded to the call at 1:05 p.m.
Crews arrived on scene within three minutes of the initial call and reported a garage was fully engulfed. The garage was adjacent to a single-family home, according to a news release from the city.
The exterior of the home received minor flame and smoke damage but should remain habitable. One occupant and two pets had evacuated the house before crews arrived.
According to Kubinski, there were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
A total of 24 fire personnel responded to the blaze, including four fire engines, one ladder engine, one heavy rescue vehicle, one ambulance, two battalion chiefs and two EMS captains.
