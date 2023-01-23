Garage fire

Killeen firefighters quickly put out flames coming from a detached garage on American Legion Road Monday.

Flames and smoke from a detached garage in the 300 block of American Legion Avenue were quickly extinguished by Killeen firefighters Monday afternoon.

According to Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski at the scene, multiple units responded to the call at 1:05 p.m.

