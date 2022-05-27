Memorial Day is the unofficial kickoff to summer, and the Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding drivers in the Killeen area and statewide to celebrate safely as they enjoy their holiday.
It’s also won’t be cheap for Killeen-Fort Hood area residents to fill up at the gas pumps while traveling in the days ahead.
Gas prices in Texas and beyond are still at an all-time high as war rages on in Ukraine and demand is high with Memorial Day coming up on Monday.
In Killeen on Friday, gas was still above $4 per gallon at all local gas stations. H-E-B and Walmart were selling gas for $4.05 for a gallon of regular, while many Chevron stations were selling it for $4.39 per gallon, according to GasBuddy data.
In Harker Heights, Sam’s Club was selling gas for $4.04 per gallon on Friday.
In Copperas Cove, H-E-B had the cheapest gas Friday, at $4.08 per gallon.
“Gasoline prices surged over the last week to new record highs, but have finally started to slow their rise with diesel also finally cooling off,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With more Americans planning to hit the road for Memorial Day this year compared to last, prices will be over $1.50 per gallon higher than last year. Though, prices are appearing to slow down, for now. While the coast isn’t clear yet, and prices will be at their highest Memorial Day level ever, I’m hopeful that we could avoid a dreaded national average of $5 per gallon this year. Whether or not we’re able to depends on Americans cutting demand in the face of sky high prices.”
State police
Effective through May 30, the Texas Highway Patrol will participate in “Click It or Ticket,” as well as “Operation CARE” (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort).
Click It or Ticket is an enforcement campaign that encourages people to wear their seat belts, according to a DPS news release. Operation CARE is a specialized campaign in which troopers look for drivers who are speeding, intoxicated or violating other laws.
Troopers will also watch for drivers not complying with the state’s “Move Over, Slow Down” law.
“Memorial Day always means busy highways across the state, and we encourage all drivers to take their time to get to their destinations safely,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “By following traffic laws, paying attention to other drivers and buckling your seat belt, we can all do our part to make the roads as safe as possible and enjoy the long Memorial Day holiday.”
During the 2021 Memorial Day campaign, troopers issued more than 115,700 citations and warnings including 6,513 citations for speeding; 1,860 for no insurance; and more than 1,200 citations for individuals without seat belt or child seat restraints. DPS also arrested 445 people on DWI charges, 333 fugitives and 667 people for other felony charges.
DPS encourages drivers to follow these safety tips during Memorial Day weekend and beyond:
Don’t drink and drive. Make alternate plans if you are consuming alcohol.
Move over or slow down for police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road. So far in 2022, there have been 3,423 violations.
Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.
Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.
Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.
Drive defensively, as holiday travel can present additional challenges.
On multi-lane roads, use the left lane for passing only. Not only is it courteous driving and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted).
Don’t cut in front of large trucks and try not to brake quickly in front of them. They can’t maneuver as easily as passenger vehicles and pickup trucks.
Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of assistance. The number can also be found on the back of a Texas Driver License.
Check your vehicle to make sure it is properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure.
Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.
Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas.org.
