Killeen has seen a substantial amount of rain recently — 2.24 inches in the past seven days to be exact, according to the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth.
However, not much rain is forecasted in the next seven days.
After several days of rainfall, including some heavy downpours Friday night, sunshine returned Saturday, but temperatures remained cooler than normal.
Saturday’s high in Killeen was reported as 54; the normal high for the date is 65 degrees, the NWS reported.
The area has seen a pattern of high temperatures in the 50s in recent weeks.
However, warmer weather is in the forecast with temperatures reaching into the 60s Sunday.
The trend of sunshine and mild temperatures will remain in effect through Tuesday afternoon with temperatures rising into the 70s.
On Monday, the area will see sunshine and warmer weather with a high near 67 with southwesterly winds at 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeastly in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 54 with southerly winds around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Winds will be from the south-southwest at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Another cold front will move through the area on Tuesday night, dropping temperatures to around 45. Winds will blow from the north-northwest at 15 to 20 mph after midnight; winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
The forecast shows Wednesday being sunny and cooler, with a high near 54.
It will be breezy, with a north wind at 15 to 25 mph. and gusts as high as 30 mph.
