The City of Killeen, which is being sued by the county in which it sits, is getting assistance from two outside organizations regarding a controversial ordinance passed by voters last year that decriminalizes misdemeanor amounts of marijuana.
Whether the city wants the help of either Ground Game Texas or Decriminalize Denton is another issue.
OUTSIDE ‘HELP’?
Two progressive organizations now are involved in the Bell County v. City of Killeen lawsuit that is unfolding in local district court: Ground Game is a party to the lawsuit as a “defendant-intervenor” while Decriminalize Denton is assisting in an advisory role.
Austin-based Ground Game was instrumental in getting marijuana propositions on ballots in Texas, including the ones in Killeen and Harker Heights.
“Ground Game is seeking to intervene in the case,” said Janell J. Lewis Ford, the city’s executive director of communications, in an email on Thursday in response to questions from the Herald. “It has its own interests that may or may not align with the City of Killeen’s ... As an intervening party, Ground Game has a right to be heard.”
On the same day that Killeen residents went to the polls, where 69% of voters turned out in favor of Proposition A, Denton voters also voted for a similar misdemeanor marijuana decriminalization measure by an even higher percentage, 71%.
The organization behind that push to the polls was Decriminalize Denton, whose attorney argued recently that Bell County cannot sue Killeen.
“If it is state law that is being violated, where is the Attorney General?” said attorney Richard Gladden, during last week’s hearing. The organization on May 15, filed a 16-page amicus, or “friend of the court,” brief, in which it questions whether Bell County has the authority to file a lawsuit on behalf of the state.
“Although Bell County’s District and County Attorneys may have been authorized to file this lawsuit on behalf of Bell County itself to challenge the validity of the ordinance adopted by the voters of Defendant City of Killeen, Bell County does not itself have ‘legal standing’ to challenge the Killeen ordinance under the Texas Constitution,” according to Decriminalize Denton’s brief.
May 15 also marked the first hearing the lawsuit was argued in Bell County court.
Assistant County Attorney Adam Soorholtz told the court during last week’s hearing that the Bell County Attorney’s Office reached out to the Texas Attorney General’s Office to see if they would become a party to the county’s lawsuit.
“They replied that they’re busy fighting the abortion thing; they wanted us to take this one,” Soorholtz said.
WHAT’S HAPPENED SO FAR?
Killeen Police Department stopped making arrests for misdemeanor marijuana possession in November after voters approved Proposition A, which bans city police officers from charging people with possession of less than 4 ounces of marijuana.
More than a dozen people, including residents along with city and county officials, attended the May 15 hearing in the lawsuit that was filed by Bell County against the City of Killeen on April 11.
After hearing the arguments of a host of attorneys, Judge Rick Morris, the visiting judge who was assigned to hear the case, decided to wait until May 25 before making any rulings on the lawsuit.
It is slated to be an all-day hearing, according to Bell County court records.
Morris will be hearing arguments and testimony before he decides on a motion for a temporary injunction that would force the city to stop enforcing its Proposition A ordinance (Chapter 22, Article V) and to remove the ordinance from the online municipal code database, pending resolution of the lawsuit at trial.
“The City of Killeen hired me to forcefully defend them regarding the motion for a preliminary injunction ... We’ll be here (on May 25) with bells and whistles and witnesses,” said Philip Kingston, the Dallas-area attorney hired by the city, during the hearing on May 15. “There’s nothing that would support an injunction.”
Costs
The lawsuit is costing taxpayer money on both ends, since paid lawyers arerepresenting both the city and Bell County.
Kingston’s office has charged the city about $4,480 so far, and charges $400 to $450 per hour, according to city officials last week.
Kingston is not “on retainer” for the city.
“City pays for services rendered,” according to the city.
On the county side, no outside lawyers have been hired, according to Bell County Commissioner Bobby Whitson, who also attended last week’s hearing and has been following the case closely.
His said the lawyers representing Bell County and the state are employees with the Bell County Attorney’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office. So, they are getting paid their regular salary while working on this case and the many other cases they handle, Whitson said.
On Deck
As of Friday, two people — KPD Commander Alex Gearhart and Officer Christopher Stickles — had been subpoenaed to testify at next week’s hearing. Stickles is the president of KPD’s employee association and fraternal order.
Killeen Council
Last week, the Herald sent questions about the lawsuit to the Killeen mayor and City Council.
The questions were:
At Monday’s hearing on the marijuana lawsuit, the city’s hired lawyers and attorneys for Ground Game appeared to have joined forces. Were you aware of this development? What do you have to say about it?
With Ground Game’s involvement, is Killeen no longer handling this case independently? Do you think it is a good idea for Ground Game to be involved in the lawsuit? Please explain.
Do you still support the city law decriminalizing marijuana in Killeen? Please explain.
Mayor Debbie Nash-King and Councilman Joseph Solomon, who was elected earlier this month and was sworn in on Tuesday, replied to the questions.
Mayor Debbie Nash-King
“The City of Killeen did not invite Ground Game Texas to participate in the lawsuit,” Nash-King said in an emailed response. “Cannabis is a drug that is not legal in Texas. I can see the pros and cons from both perspectives. I can also respect the decision of the residents that voted in favor of it. However, I will continue to follow the state and federal laws concerning decriminalizing marijuana.”
Joseph Solomon
“Being a newly (elected) Councilmember I’m familiarizing myself with the marijuana lawsuit,” Solomon said in an email. “I always respect the vote of the every citizen. I also will stand for and will uphold the law. For it is what I swore an oath to do.”
In a follow-up phone call, Solomon said if he had been on the council when it decided to enact the voter-approved ordinance, he would have made sure all state laws were followed.
“I don’t agree with anything that would go against the law,” he said.
No Replies
Council members Michael Boyd, Nina Cobb, Ramon Alvarez, Jessica Gonzalez and Jose Segarra did not reply to the Herald’s questions by deadline.
(1) comment
Outside help. It was outside "help" that got us into this mess to begin with. Julie Oliver / Ground Game Texas are agitators that conveniently never suffer the consequences of the "help" that they bring to whatever community they try to make a point in. Where is Julie Oliver now that the City and several residents bought in to her medicine show? As I have stated time and again - she doesn't even live in Killeen, nor Bell County, but here we are in court - and she's nowhere to be seen. It's no skin off of her nose, so why would she stick around?
If any "help" is needed, let's look at the City Council and citizens that were outright misled by Julie Oliver and gang. The City Council, City Attorney (especially), and several citizens need help understanding BASIC CIVICS. If a STATE law is to be changed or challenged - there is a way to do that. This is NOT the way to do it.
Aside from Oliver, let's also note that nobody on the Council who advocated strongly FOR "Prop A" is or has been present in court to defend their position. They believe so strongly in it, but then lack the fortitude to defend what they voted for. Then when asked about the current situation, true to form - they are dead silent with no response.
Then we also have County Commissioner Louis Minor in the mix - a man who was fired by the City of Troy for being basically a dirty cop. Not exactly stellar representation there for how law should / should not work.
On that note, where is O'Rourke as well?
Do you see the pattern here? The outsiders that "helped" us into this mess are conspicuously missing. The insiders are deafeningly silent. Again...if a STATE law is to be changed, there is a way to do that. The "help" should be that our citizens and City Council should get a better understanding of civics and keep us out of messes like this.
