Lawsuit

The Bell County government has filed a lawsuit against the City of Killeen for passing Prop A; the decriminalizing of marijuana under four ounces.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

The City of Killeen, which is being sued by the county in which it sits, is getting assistance from two outside organizations regarding a controversial ordinance passed by voters last year that decriminalizes misdemeanor amounts of marijuana.

Whether the city wants the help of either Ground Game Texas or Decriminalize Denton is another issue.

(1) comment

Michael Fornino

Outside help. It was outside "help" that got us into this mess to begin with. Julie Oliver / Ground Game Texas are agitators that conveniently never suffer the consequences of the "help" that they bring to whatever community they try to make a point in. Where is Julie Oliver now that the City and several residents bought in to her medicine show? As I have stated time and again - she doesn't even live in Killeen, nor Bell County, but here we are in court - and she's nowhere to be seen. It's no skin off of her nose, so why would she stick around?

If any "help" is needed, let's look at the City Council and citizens that were outright misled by Julie Oliver and gang. The City Council, City Attorney (especially), and several citizens need help understanding BASIC CIVICS. If a STATE law is to be changed or challenged - there is a way to do that. This is NOT the way to do it.

Aside from Oliver, let's also note that nobody on the Council who advocated strongly FOR "Prop A" is or has been present in court to defend their position. They believe so strongly in it, but then lack the fortitude to defend what they voted for. Then when asked about the current situation, true to form - they are dead silent with no response.

Then we also have County Commissioner Louis Minor in the mix - a man who was fired by the City of Troy for being basically a dirty cop. Not exactly stellar representation there for how law should / should not work.

On that note, where is O'Rourke as well?

Do you see the pattern here? The outsiders that "helped" us into this mess are conspicuously missing. The insiders are deafeningly silent. Again...if a STATE law is to be changed, there is a way to do that. The "help" should be that our citizens and City Council should get a better understanding of civics and keep us out of messes like this.

